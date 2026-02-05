Harsha announces brownfield expansion project in Jiangshu, China

Harsha Precision Bearing Components (China) Co., wholly owned subsidiary of Harsha China, will undertake a brownfield expansion project at an outlay of approximately USD 9.94 Mio at its plant situated at No.10 Fuhua Road, Bixi Sub-district, Changshu, Jiangshu. The capital expenditure will be towards infrastructure development and purchase of plant and machinery.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News