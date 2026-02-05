Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 1.26%, gains for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 826, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.38% in last one year as compared to a 8.53% jump in NIFTY and a 41.76% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 826, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25617.45. The Sensex is at 83333.71, down 0.58%. Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 4.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12044.25, down 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.41 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

