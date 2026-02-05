APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 0.85%, gains for fifth straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2192.7, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.35% in last one year as compared to a 8.53% jump in NIFTY and a 41.76% jump in the Nifty Metal.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2192.7, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25617.45. The Sensex is at 83333.71, down 0.58%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has gained around 12.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12044.25, down 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2195, up 0.49% on the day. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up 54.35% in last one year as compared to a 8.53% jump in NIFTY and a 41.76% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 122.52 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

