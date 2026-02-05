Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meesho jumps on bargain buying

Meesho jumps on bargain buying

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Meesho rose 3.21% to Rs 152.95 on bargain hunting after recent sharp losses.

The stock had fallen 14.80% over the past three sessions and is down 15.87% over the last one month.

The recent decline followed a sharp widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 490.68 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 37.43 crore in Q3 FY25, even as net sales rose 31.32% YoY to Rs 3,517.60 crore.

Adjusted EBITDA marketplace margin for Q3FY26 was at -4.2% (Rs -460 crore) due to lower contribution margin and accelerated user growth and engineering investments. Adjusted EBITDA for New Initiatives was at Rs 19 crore, up 44% QoQ and 30% YoY with continuous improvement in user adoption for financial services platform.

 

Founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said the company stepped up advertising and sales promotion spend to 2.4% of NMV in Q3 FY26 from 1.3% a year ago. The firm expects a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA margins over the next two quarters on logistics cost recovery and operating leverage.

Meesho is Indias largest e-commerce platform by annual transacting users and placed orders.

Meesho made its stock market debut on 10 December 2025. The stock is up 37.79% over its IPO price of Rs 111, but down 5.12% from its listing price of Rs 161.20 and about 40% from its record high of Rs 254.65 hit on 18 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US dollar index holds around two-week high

US dollar index holds around two-week high

Timken India slips as Q3 PAT slides 30% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Timken India slips as Q3 PAT slides 30% YoY to Rs 55 cr

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 0.85%, gains for fifth straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 0.85%, gains for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 1.26%, gains for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 1.26%, gains for fifth straight session

Board of Uno Minda approves capex of Rs 764 cr for new manufacturing unit

Board of Uno Minda approves capex of Rs 764 cr for new manufacturing unit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkSBI Q3 Result PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayQ3 Results TodayPresident's Rule in ManipurBharat Taxi Launch TodayPersonal Finance