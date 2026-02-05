Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Timken India slips as Q3 PAT slides 30% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Timken India fell 2.56% to Rs 3,167.75 after the company reported a 30.2% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 54.56 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 78.21 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 14.1% to Rs 779.67 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 683.35 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 was at Rs 78.24 crore, down 24.02% as against Rs 102.98 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses rose 19.12% year on year to Rs 708.58 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 49.22 crore (up 12.48% YoY), while finance costs were at Rs 0.80 crore (down 25.93% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Meanwhile, the companys board has appointed Michael Discenza as a non-executive director of the company, liable to retire by rotation, effective 15 April 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

Timken India is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of anti-friction bearings, components, accessories, and mechanical power transmission products for the customer base across different sectors. It also provided maintenance contracts and refurbishment services and industrial services.

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

