Timken India slips as Q3 PAT slides 30% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Timken India fell 2.56% to Rs 3,167.75 after the company reported a 30.2% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 54.56 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 78.21 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 14.1% to Rs 779.67 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 683.35 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 was at Rs 78.24 crore, down 24.02% as against Rs 102.98 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses rose 19.12% year on year to Rs 708.58 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 49.22 crore (up 12.48% YoY), while finance costs were at Rs 0.80 crore (down 25.93% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board has appointed Michael Discenza as a non-executive director of the company, liable to retire by rotation, effective 15 April 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

Timken India is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of anti-friction bearings, components, accessories, and mechanical power transmission products for the customer base across different sectors. It also provided maintenance contracts and refurbishment services and industrial services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News