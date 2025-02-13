Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 05:42 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit declines 10.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit declines 10.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Sales rise 4.47% to Rs 338.94 crore

Net profit of Harsha Engineers International declined 10.07% to Rs 26.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.47% to Rs 338.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 324.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales338.94324.45 4 OPM %12.6212.25 -PBDT47.3648.00 -1 PBT37.2837.98 -2 NP26.6929.68 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Unistar Multimedia consolidated net profit declines 94.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Unistar Multimedia consolidated net profit declines 94.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 37.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 37.95% in the December 2024 quarter

BCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.30% in the December 2024 quarter

BCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.27% in the December 2024 quarter

M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit rises 325.00% in the December 2024 quarter

M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit rises 325.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEITC Hotels ShareASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon