Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit declines 10.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.47% to Rs 338.94 croreNet profit of Harsha Engineers International declined 10.07% to Rs 26.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.47% to Rs 338.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 324.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales338.94324.45 4 OPM %12.6212.25 -PBDT47.3648.00 -1 PBT37.2837.98 -2 NP26.6929.68 -10
