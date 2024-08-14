Haryana Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 503.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Haryana Financial Corporation rose 503.33% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales00.85 -100 OPM %0-16.47 -PBDT2.450.33 642 PBT2.450.30 717 NP1.810.30 503
