MKP Mobility standalone net profit rises 75.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 134.52% to Rs 6.59 croreNet profit of MKP Mobility rose 75.68% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 134.52% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.592.81 135 OPM %-0.3012.10 -PBDT0.300.42 -29 PBT0.280.41 -32 NP0.650.37 76
