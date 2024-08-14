MKP Mobility standalone net profit rises 75.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 134.52% to Rs 6.59 crore

Net profit of MKP Mobility rose 75.68% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 134.52% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.592.81-0.3012.100.300.420.280.410.650.37