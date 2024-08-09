Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit rises 51.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 12.20 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals rose 51.16% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 12.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.2011.026.235.081.110.790.910.600.650.43