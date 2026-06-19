Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd up for third straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 12.22, up 5.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.77% in last one year as compared to a 4.61% slide in NIFTY and a 9.41% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12.22, up 5.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 23954.5. The Sensex is at 76644.39, down 0.99%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has gained around 20.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1513.95, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 276.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.38 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News