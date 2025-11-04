Aptech consolidated net profit rises 17.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.62% to Rs 134.88 croreNet profit of Aptech rose 17.45% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.62% to Rs 134.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 126.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales134.88126.50 7 OPM %5.666.13 -PBDT11.2412.33 -9 PBT9.1910.11 -9 NP6.465.50 17
