Wednesday, September 02, 2026 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to watchStocks to buyIFCI ShareNifty Auto SensexCoal India ShareIndia Q1 GDP GrowthFirefox iOS ad blockerIMD Weather Forecast
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hazoor Multi Projects announces dissolution of Hazoor Multi Projects UK

Hazoor Multi Projects announces dissolution of Hazoor Multi Projects UK

Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Hazoor Multi Projects announced that Hazoor Multi Projects UK, incorporated in the United Kingdom on 8 April 2025, has been struck off from the register maintained by Companies House, United Kingdom, with effect from 25 August, 2026 and has been dissolved with effect from, 01 September 2026.

The Company had earlier informed the Stock Exchanges regarding incorporation of the aforesaid entity in the United Kingdom with a proposal to subscribe to its share capital. However, the proposed subscription amount was not remitted, and no shares were allotted/acquired by the Company. Consequently, the aforesaid entity did not become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

 

The entity did not commence any business operations since its incorporation and remained dormant/nonoperational. The dissolution of the aforesaid entity does not have any material impact on the business operations, financial position or profitability of Hazoor Multi Projects, as no investment had been made by the Company therein.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vishal Mega Mart rises after India Ratings and Research upgrades LT ratings to 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook

Vishal Mega Mart rises after India Ratings and Research upgrades LT ratings to 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook

R R Kabel Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

R R Kabel Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bharat Global Developers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bharat Global Developers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at IFCI Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at IFCI Ltd counter

India has the potential to grow beyond its current 7 to 8 per cent trajectory, says World Bank chief

India has the potential to grow beyond its current 7 to 8 per cent trajectory, says World Bank chief

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 3:50 PM IST