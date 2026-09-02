Volumes spurt at IFCI Ltd counter

IFCI Ltd notched up volume of 3070.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 471.38 lakh shares

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 September 2026.

IFCI Ltd notched up volume of 3070.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 471.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.33% to Rs.98.89. Volumes stood at 221.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd clocked volume of 12.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.27 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.39% to Rs.1,845.50. Volumes stood at 4.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd witnessed volume of 6.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.30% to Rs.1,779.20. Volumes stood at 1.8 lakh shares in the last session.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd clocked volume of 3.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83441 shares. The stock lost 0.23% to Rs.877.45. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 180.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.67% to Rs.200.02. Volumes stood at 15.75 lakh shares in the last session.

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