Hazoor Multi Projects bags Rs 913-cr solar order from Apollo Green Energy

Hazoor Multi Projects announced that it has secured order worth Rs 913 crore from Apollo Green Energy (formerly Apollo International) for the execution of a 200 MW grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Gujarat.The project will take place at the Gujarat State Electricity Corporations (GSECL) Renewable Energy Solar Park in Khavda (Stage-3). The work includes designing, supplying, constructing, testing, and commissioning the solar power plant, according to a regulatory filing. Completion is expected by March 2026.
The company noted that the promoters and group entities of Hazoor Multi Projects have no related party interest in Apollo Green Energy. The order is being carried out on an arms-length basis.
Hazoor Multi Projects has landed an order worth Rs 913 crore, surpassing its current market capitalization of Rs 866 crore.
Hazoor Multi Projects is in the business of real estate and road construction.
The companys consolidated net profit tanked 68.9% to Rs 16.78 crore on a 46.2% drop in net sales to Rs 249.47 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The scrip rose 1.28% to settle at Rs 39.67 on Friday, 4 July 2025.
