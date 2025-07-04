Bandhan Bank's total deposits rise 16% YoY in June'25

Bandhan Bank's total deposits rose by 16.1% to Rs 154,664 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025, compared to Rs 133,207 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.The bank's total deposits increased by 2.3% compared with Rs 151,212 crore reported in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
Bulk deposits stood at Rs 49,147 crore in Q1 FY26, up 19.6% YoY and up 4.4% QoQ.
The retail-to-total deposits ratio decreased to 68.22% in the quarter ended 30 June 2025, compared to 69.15% recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
The bank's CASA deposits stood at Rs 41,859 crore in Q1 FY26, down 5.8% YoY and 11.8% QoQ.
The CASA ratio declined to 27.06% in the quarter ended 30 June 2025, compared to 33.37% in the quarter ended June 2024 and 31.37% in the quarter ended March 2025.
Loans and advances (on-book + PTC) increased by 6.4% to Rs 133,635 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 125,619 crore posted in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. On a QoQ basis, loans and advances (on-book + PTC) declined by 2.5% from Rs 136,995 crore.
The bank's LCR as of 30 June 2025 stood approximately at 178.28%. Collection efficiency for the month of June 2025 was approximately 97.7%, compared with 97.9% in March 2025. The collection efficiency of the emerging entrepreneurs business (EEB) (micro) segment was 97.6%, and that of the non-EEB segment was 98.1% in June 2025.
Bandhan Bank is one of Indias fastest-growing private sector banks. It has a presence in 35 of the 36 states and union territories in India with nearly 6300 banking outlets.
The companys standalone net profit surged 481.9% to Rs 317.90 crore on a 4.1% increase in total income to Rs 6,133.48 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Shares of Bandhan Bank slipped 1.47% to Rs 181.15 on the BSE.
