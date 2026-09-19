Hazoor Multi Projects bags work contract worth Rs 207 crore
Hazoor Multi Projects said that it has has received Work Order from Emerald Haven Life Spaces 3 (EHLS3PL) for a project worth Rs 207.44 crore.
The contract is for undertaking RCC Core & Shell works at a residential project located at Pallavaram, Chengalpattu, Chennai.
RCC core and shell works refer to constructing the reinforced concrete (RCC) structural core (columns, beams, slabs, elevator/stair shafts) and the exterior shell (walls, fade, roof) of a building, making it structurally complete and weather-tight while leaving interiors unfinished.
Hazoor Multi Projects is engaged in infrastructure and real estate businesses.
The company had reported 97.82% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 0.30 crore on a 33.53% fall in revenue to Rs 119.66 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.
The scrip had jumped 4.16% to end at Rs 19.30 on the BSE on Friday.
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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 3:04 PM IST