Saturday, September 19, 2026 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hazoor Multi Projects bags work contract worth Rs 207 crore

Hazoor Multi Projects bags work contract worth Rs 207 crore

Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Hazoor Multi Projects said that it has has received Work Order from Emerald Haven Life Spaces 3 (EHLS3PL) for a project worth Rs 207.44 crore.

The contract is for undertaking RCC Core & Shell works at a residential project located at Pallavaram, Chengalpattu, Chennai.

RCC core and shell works refer to constructing the reinforced concrete (RCC) structural core (columns, beams, slabs, elevator/stair shafts) and the exterior shell (walls, fade, roof) of a building, making it structurally complete and weather-tight while leaving interiors unfinished.

Hazoor Multi Projects is engaged in infrastructure and real estate businesses.

The company had reported 97.82% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 0.30 crore on a 33.53% fall in revenue to Rs 119.66 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

 

The scrip had jumped 4.16% to end at Rs 19.30 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki launches automatic S-CNG models of Swift, Dzire and Baleno

Maruti Suzuki launches automatic S-CNG models of Swift, Dzire and Baleno

NIBE Group signs MoU with Naval Group, France

NIBE Group signs MoU with Naval Group, France

Apollo Pipes forays into ceramic tiles segment

Apollo Pipes forays into ceramic tiles segment

Godrej Properties constructs 24-mtr wide government road near Godrej Aristocrat

Godrej Properties constructs 24-mtr wide government road near Godrej Aristocrat

Cryogenic OGS secures first export order under its piping spools segment

Cryogenic OGS secures first export order under its piping spools segment

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRs 25,000 EPF ceilingAdani stocks TodayNestle India stockNSE IPO Day 2Asian Games 2026 LiveWill Tata Sons list?CBFC new film rulesGold Silver Price Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 3:04 PM IST