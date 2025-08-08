Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit rises 632.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.21% to Rs 146.55 croreNet profit of Mangalam Organics rose 632.34% to Rs 12.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.21% to Rs 146.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 117.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales146.55117.99 24 OPM %14.759.21 -PBDT19.917.14 179 PBT14.692.09 603 NP12.231.67 632
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content