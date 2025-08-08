Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit rises 15.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.88% to Rs 386.05 croreNet profit of Mishtann Foods rose 15.93% to Rs 82.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 71.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.88% to Rs 386.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 382.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales386.05382.67 1 OPM %21.7118.99 -PBDT83.3472.12 16 PBT83.2371.98 16 NP82.6671.30 16
