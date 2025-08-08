Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit declines 57.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.91% to Rs 707.78 croreNet profit of Satin Creditcare Network declined 57.16% to Rs 45.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 105.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.91% to Rs 707.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 632.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales707.78632.44 12 OPM %50.4062.62 -PBDT64.29146.71 -56 PBT58.08141.01 -59 NP45.10105.28 -57
