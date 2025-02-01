Business Standard

HBL Engineering consortium wins order worth Rs 410 cr

HBL Engineering consortium wins order worth Rs 410 cr

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

From Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway

HBL Engineering announced that a Letter of Acceptance in the name of HBLShivakriti Consortium has received for an order worth Rs.410.42 crore (inclusive of GST @ 18%) from "Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway for supply and Installation of way-side Kavach on Ahmedabad-Palanpur section and Ahmedabad-Samakhiyali section on Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

