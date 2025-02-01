Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota's construction equipment sales records 1.8% decline in Jan'25

Escorts Kubota's construction equipment sales records 1.8% decline in Jan'25

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Escorts Kubota Construction Equipment Business Division in January 2025 sold 544 machines as against 554 machines sold in January 2024, recording a decline of 1.8%.

Construction Equipment (CE) industry may experience a short-term impact of the price escalation due to BSV changeover, however medium and long term growth momentum is expected to continue led by government spending on infrastructure projects, including Roads, Smart cities, Railways and irrigation projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

