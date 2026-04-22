HCL Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hexaware Technologies Ltd, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd and Persistent Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 April 2026.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd and Persistent Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 April 2026.

HCL Technologies Ltd crashed 10.67% to Rs 1287.7 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd lost 6.83% to Rs 457.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81019 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd tumbled 6.78% to Rs 310.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Elxsi Ltd slipped 5.87% to Rs 4377.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71416 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15781 shares in the past one month.

Persistent Systems Ltd dropped 4.97% to Rs 5070.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19446 shares in the past one month.