GNG Electronics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, Investment & Precision Castings Ltd, Signet Industries Ltd and BIGBLOC Construction Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 April 2026.

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, Investment & Precision Castings Ltd, Signet Industries Ltd and BIGBLOC Construction Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 April 2026.

GNG Electronics Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 373.55 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 42984 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19193 shares in the past one month.

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd crashed 9.41% to Rs 3.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31071 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8817 shares in the past one month.

Investment & Precision Castings Ltd lost 7.33% to Rs 628. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4661 shares in the past one month.

Signet Industries Ltd plummeted 6.78% to Rs 48.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7380 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2673 shares in the past one month.

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd dropped 6.64% to Rs 47.23. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9460 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12382 shares in the past one month.