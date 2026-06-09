HCL Technologies Ltd slips for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1138.9, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 31.72% in last one year as compared to a 7.57% slide in NIFTY and a 25.98% fall in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1138.9, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 23203.85. The Sensex is at 73757.04, up 0.32%.HCL Technologies Ltd has lost around 4.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28653.55, down 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1141.1, down 1.07% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd tumbled 31.72% in last one year as compared to a 7.57% slide in NIFTY and a 25.98% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 25.02 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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