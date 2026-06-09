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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NLC India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

NLC India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 328, down 2.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is up for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 7.57% up 0.28%. in NIFTY and a 8.56% down 22.64% in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 328, down 2.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 23203.85. The Sensex is at 73757.04, up 0.32%.NLC India Ltd has eased around 0.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39685.45, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 169.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.36 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 18.43 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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