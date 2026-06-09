Tata Consultancy Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 2140.6, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 38.18% in last one year as compared to a 7.57% slide in NIFTY and a 25.98% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2140.6, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 23203.85. The Sensex is at 73757.04, up 0.32%.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has eased around 10.54% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28653.55, down 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2144.9, down 0.86% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd tumbled 38.18% in last one year as compared to a 7.57% slide in NIFTY and a 25.98% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 14.91 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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