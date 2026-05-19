HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 2.58%

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1176.2, up 2.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.21% in last one year as compared to a 3.87% drop in NIFTY and a 21.31% drop in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1176.2, up 2.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 23727.6. The Sensex is at 75577.8, up 0.35%. HCL Technologies Ltd has dropped around 17.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28389.8, up 3.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1179.8, up 2.8% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is down 28.21% in last one year as compared to a 3.87% drop in NIFTY and a 21.31% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 24.94 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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