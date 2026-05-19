Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 3.06%, gains for third straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 5095.5, up 3.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.77% in last one year as compared to a 3.87% drop in NIFTY and a 21.31% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5095.5, up 3.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 23727.6. The Sensex is at 75577.8, up 0.35%. Persistent Systems Ltd has dropped around 4.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28389.8, up 3.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5110, up 3.35% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is down 9.77% in last one year as compared to a 3.87% drop in NIFTY and a 21.31% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 45.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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