Monday, April 14, 2025 | 08:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies named a leader in Everest Group's AWS Services PEAK Matrix 2024 assessment

HCL Technologies named a leader in Everest Group's AWS Services PEAK Matrix 2024 assessment

Image

Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has been named a Leader in the Everest Group's AWS Services PEAK Matrix 2024 assessment. This recognition underscores HCLTech's leadership in delivering advanced AWS cloud services and its commitment to innovation and client success.

HCLTech has bolstered its AWS practice through strategic initiatives, focusing on migration, modernization and automation services. With expertise in technologies like AI/ML and cloud native architectures, HCLTech is transforming the cloud journey for enterprises in key industries such as BFSI, healthcare, telecom and manufacturing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lodha brothers settle dispute amicably

Lodha brothers settle dispute amicably

Indian Hotels Co adds 100 new locations to its hotel portfolio in FY25

Indian Hotels Co adds 100 new locations to its hotel portfolio in FY25

Japanese markets end higher

Japanese markets end higher

Chinese shares rise after tech tariffs pause and trade data

Chinese shares rise after tech tariffs pause and trade data

HEC Infra bags order worth Rs 9.62 crore from Blue Pine Energy

HEC Infra bags order worth Rs 9.62 crore from Blue Pine Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLSG vs CSK LIVE ScoreLatest News LIVEBank Holiday TodayGarena Free Fire Max CodeLSG vs CSK Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon