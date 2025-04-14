Japanese markets end higher

The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 1.2 percent to 33,982.36, while the broader Topix Index settled 0.9 percent higher at 2,488.51.
Nvidia supplier Advantest surged 4.9 percent, fellow chip-equipment maker Tokyo Electron added 1.4 percent and Screen Holdings rallied 3.9 percent.
Japan said over the weekend it wasn't planning to use its U.S. Treasury holdings as a negotiating tool to counter U.S. tariffs.
Japan's industrial production rebounded in February but at a slower than initially estimated pace, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.
Industrial production grew 2.3 percent month-on-month in February, reversing January's 1.1 percent decline. On a yearly basis, industrial production gained 0.1 percent.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content