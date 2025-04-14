Monday, April 14, 2025 | 08:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lodha brothers settle dispute amicably

Lodha brothers settle dispute amicably

Image

Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

In a significant development, the Lodha brothers elder brother, Abhishek Lodha and younger brother, Abhinandan Lodha and the companies led by them, have amicably resolved all outstanding disputes under the guidance of their parents.

The following has been agreed and confirmed by the parties:

Macrotech Developers (MDL), is the owner of, and has the exclusive right to use, the brand names Lodha and Lodha Group.

Abhinandan Lodha, is the owner of, and has the exclusive right to use the brand name House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

Lodha Group and House of Abhinandan Lodha have no connection with each other. Both entities will communicate this widely.

 

Both Abhishek and Abhinandan express their heartfelt gratitude to Honble Justice R.V. Raveendran (Retd.), whose guidance in the mediation process was invaluable. The family is grateful to the Honble Justice Arif Doctor for encouraging them to follow the process of mediation. They also extend their sincere appreciation to all family elders and well-wishers who provided their counsel and support throughout the resolution process.

Abhinandan has no rights or claims in Lodha Group or MDL or other businesses of Abhishek. Abhishek has no rights or claims in HoABL or other businesses of Abhinandan.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indian Hotels Co adds 100 new locations to its hotel portfolio in FY25

Japanese markets end higher

Chinese shares rise after tech tariffs pause and trade data

HEC Infra bags order worth Rs 9.62 crore from Blue Pine Energy

Dollar index extends downside near 3-year low

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

