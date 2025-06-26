Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 05:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDB Financial Services IPO subscribed 1.16 times

HDB Financial Services IPO subscribed 1.16 times

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 15.11 crore shares as against 13.04 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of HDB Financial Services received bids for 15,11,23,780 shares as against 13,04,42,855 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (26 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.16 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 June 2025 and it will close on 27 June 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 700 and 740 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 20 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) consists of fresh issue to raise Rs 2,500 crore through issuance of 3.57 crore equity shares. The issue also consists of Offer for Sale (OFS) of Rs 10,000 crore through issuance of 13.51-14.29 crore equity shares from the promoter HDFC Bank. The promoter shareholding in the company would decline to 74.2% post- IPO from 94.04% pre-IPO.

 

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting the capital base to meet future capital requirements.

HDB Financial Services incorporated in 2007 is the seventh largest leading, diversified retail-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India in terms of the size of gross loan book at Rs 90,220 crore at end March 2024. It is categorized as an Upper Layer NBFC (NBFC-UL) by the RBI. HDFC Bank held a 94.04% stake in the company. The company is a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, which is the largest private sector bank in India with businesses (including those of its subsidiaries) spanning across retail and commercial banking, asset management, life insurance, general insurance and broking. The omni-channel phygital distribution model combines a large branch network, in-house tele-calling teams and various external distribution networks and channel partners.

Also Read

Zohran Mamdani

Salaam New York: Zohran Mamdani & a fusion of 3 cross-continental cultures

realty sector, real estate

Private equity flows into Indian real estate fall 41% in H1 CY25: Report

Zohran Mamdani

Young Muslims loved Zohran Mamdani, and their parents listened to them

Tata Capital, impairment, FY25 results, IPO, Tata Sons, NBFC, unsecured loans, NPA, Fitch, Crisil, loan book, DRHP, Tata group

India Ratings sees FY26 credit growth at 13-13.5% amid NBFC drag

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

Elon Musk bans hashtags from ads on X, calls them 'esthetic nightmare'

The loan book is well seasoned as it has weathered multiple credit cycles in India since inception. GNPA ratio was healthy at 2.26% and NNPA at 0.99% at end March 2025. The company is focused on highly conservative policies for provisioning, with 55.95% of Provisioning Coverage Ratio at end March 2025, the third highest amongst the peers and a 3.31% provisioning on loan book at end March 2025.

It has a pan-India network of 1,771 branches in 1,170 towns and cities across 31 States and Union Territories. The distribution network is complemented by external distribution channel partnerships with over 80 brands and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and external distribution networks with over 140,000 retailers and dealer touchpoints at end March 2025.

Ahead of the IPO, HDB Financial Services on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, raised Rs 3,369 crore by issuing 4.55 crore equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 740 each.

The firm reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,115.81 crore and total income of Rs 13,835.79 crore for the nine months ended on 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices march ahead as bulls refuel on ceasefire hopes; Nifty ends near 25,550

Indices march ahead as bulls refuel on ceasefire hopes; Nifty ends near 25,550

Pound gains momentum above $1.37 mark

Pound gains momentum above $1.37 mark

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO subscribed 40%

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO subscribed 40%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.31%, NIFTY climbs 1.21%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.31%, NIFTY climbs 1.21%

Nikkei ends up 1.65% led by tech stocks

Nikkei ends up 1.65% led by tech stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon