HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4379.5, down 0.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25289.2. The Sensex is at 82597.24, up 0.05%.HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has gained around 8.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23727.55, down 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.87 lakh shares in last one month.