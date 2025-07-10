Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rises for third consecutive session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 5221.5, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.87% in last one year as compared to a 4.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.65% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5221.5, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 25392.65. The Sensex is at 83345.69, down 0.23%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has risen around 1.9% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27058.45, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5231, up 1.26% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up 24.87% in last one year as compared to a 4.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.65% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 44.66 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

