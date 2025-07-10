Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex drops 272 pts, Nifty trades below 25,400 level; VIX slides 1.19%

Sensex drops 272 pts, Nifty trades below 25,400 level; VIX slides 1.19%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
The headline equity indices traded with minor losses in the afternoon trade. Realty, metal shares advanced while IT, PSU bank and pharma shares declined. The Nifty slipped below the 25,400 level.

At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 272.31 points or 0.33% to 83,269.52. The Nifty 50 index fell 86.90 points or 0.34% to 25,390.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.50% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.09%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,751 shares rose and 2,128 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

 

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.11% to 18.60.

Gainers & Losers:

Also Read

Check all news related to India Playing 11 vs England for Lords Test here

England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 3rd Test: How many changes India will make in XI today?

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty near day's low; F&O volumes in focus post Jan Street fallout

Virat Kohli

Does Virat Kohli dye his beard? Here's what he said at Yuvraj's fundraiser

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

'Brazil will not accept tutelage': President Lula as Trump slaps 50% tariff

Smartworks

Smartworks Coworking ₹582-cr IPO kicks off today; should you apply or not?

Indusind Bank (up 1.08%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.05%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.89%), Tata Steel (up 0.86%) and Jio Financial Services (up 0.82%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Bharti Airtel (down 2.16%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.03%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.44%), Wipro (down 1.38%) and Cipla (down 1.33%) were the major Nifty50 Losers.

Bharti Airtel fell 2.16%. The company has announced the incorporation of a new step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Airtel Money Limited, as per a regulatory filing made on 09 July 2025.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Eimco Elecon (India) tanked 8.83% after its standalone net profit declined 2.02% to Rs 14.48 crore, while revenue from operations slipped 3.09% to Rs 67.56 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Enviro Infra Engineers rose 2.15% after the firm, as the lead partner in a joint venture with AltoraPro Infrastructure, secured a Rs 395.50 crore pollution control project from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Amber Enterprises India rose 1.14% after the company announced that its board will meet on Saturday, 12 July 2025, to consider a proposal to raise upto Rs 2,500 crore through the issuance of eligible securities.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones futures slipped 119 points, hinting at a tepid start for Wall Street today.

European markets opened higher on Thursday, shrugging off concerns over tariff updates.

Most Asian equities traded higher, riding a wave of optimism from the tech sector after Nvidia briefly crossed the $4 trillion valuation milestone. However, gains were tempered by growing unease over fresh U.S. trade tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.

Trump has begun dispatching formal letters to major trade partners, outlining steep new tariffs. Japan and South Korea each face a 25% tariff, while Brazil was hit with a 50% levy, prompting strong criticism and threats of reciprocal action from Brasilia. Trump also confirmed a 50% tariff on copper imports, claiming it was necessary to revive the domestic copper industry.

In South Korea, the Bank of Korea held interest rates steady, as expected, while signaling a readiness to ease policy further amid ongoing economic challenges.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq hit record highs despite the tariff drama, lifted by a strong rally in Nvidia, which briefly topped $4 trillion in market cap. Investor enthusiasm around AI continued to fuel tech stocks, with Meta Platforms and other major names also ending in the green.

At the close, the Dow Jones gained 0.49%, the S&P 500 rose 0.61%, and the Nasdaq jumped 0.95%.

The Federal Reserves June meeting minutes, released Wednesday, showed most policymakers still expect rate cuts this year, though divisions are emerging. While some members are eyeing a possible cut as early as July, others see no need for any easing in 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gross loan advances by Non-Banking Financial Companies have doubled over last four years says FM

Gross loan advances by Non-Banking Financial Companies have doubled over last four years says FM

Bajaj Finserv Ltd up for fifth session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd up for fifth session

Eimco Elecon slumps as Q1 PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 14 crore

Eimco Elecon slumps as Q1 PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 14 crore

Barometers trade in negative terrain; PSU Bank shares decline for 4th day

Barometers trade in negative terrain; PSU Bank shares decline for 4th day

Bharti Airtel incorporates new subsidiary Airtel Money

Bharti Airtel incorporates new subsidiary Airtel Money

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon