HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 1.45%, gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 761.55, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.79% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% gain in NIFTY and a 15.33% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 761.55, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 25581.6. The Sensex is at 83512.25, down 0.03%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 2.01% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27305.05, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 762.4, up 1.13% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 8.79% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% gain in NIFTY and a 15.33% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 85.85 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

