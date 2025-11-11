Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Torrent Power Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1329.4, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.85% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% jump in NIFTY and a 4.76% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Torrent Power Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1329.4, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 25581.6. The Sensex is at 83512.25, down 0.03%. Torrent Power Ltd has gained around 3.57% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35921.6, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1334.7, up 1.44% on the day. Torrent Power Ltd is down 19.85% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% jump in NIFTY and a 4.76% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 25.35 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

