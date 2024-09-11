Ramco Systems shares rally 6% on launching 'Aviation Software 6.0'; details

Ramco Systems share price gained up to 5.93 per cent at Rs 429.50 per share on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals. Ramco Systems stock price today surged post the company’s launch of 'Aviation Software 6.0' for smarter aircraft management on Tuesday.

“Aviation Software is designed to positively impact M&E and MRO operations with AI-driven insights, advanced automation, and seamless integration. An integrated solution with modules for Contracts, Engineering, Planning, Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, Finance, ePUBS and advanced mobility capabilities, Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 is built to handle the challenges of tomorrow,” the company said in an exchange filing. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The launch features advanced tools for digital transformation in maintenance and management. It includes the engine MRO module for precise engine upkeep, maintenance control centre (MCC) hub for aircraft readiness reviews, aviation MRP module for optimising resources, graphical quote comparison tool for informed purchases, purchase automation framework for streamlined orders, and enhanced pricing solutions for efficient billing.

Established in February 1989, Ramco Systems is part of the Chennai-based Ramco Group. It is a global provider of enterprise solutions in areas such as manufacturing, aviation, asset management, trading and logistics, healthcare, e-governance, banking, financial services, corporate performance management, and human resources management.

As a Siebel Alliance Partner, Ramco also offers CRM implementation services. Additionally, the company develops ERP software solutions for various sectors, including core ERP, human resources and payroll, aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul, and logistics, along with related managed services.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 3,533.54 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of -15.58 times with an earning per share of Rs -27.57, according to data available on BSE.

The share price of the company has appreciated 49 per cent year to date against a rise of 13.3 per cent in the benchmark BSE Sensex during this period.

At 10:12 AM; the share price of the company was trading 2 per cent higher at Rs 438.10 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.01 per cent lower at 81,914 levels.