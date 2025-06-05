Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC Green shares climb 4% after arm inks 1000 MW PPA with UP Power Corp

NTPC Green share price rises 4 per cent as arm inks PPA 1000 MW capacity in UPPCL's Solar PV Power Project

NTPC Green Energy

Photo: Company website

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NTPC Green Energy shares gained 3.5 per cent in trade on Thursday, June 5, 2025, logging a day's high at ₹111.8 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company arm NTPC Renewable Energy signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the 1000 MW capacity in UPPCL’s Solar PV Power Project.
 
The move comes after NTPC Renewable Energy in January 2025 won 1000 MW in Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited's (UPPCL's) Solar PV Power Project Auction.
 
At 9:32 AM, NTPC Green share price was trading 1.62 per cent higher at ₹109.7 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.54 per cent at 81,434.94. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹92,352.57 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹155.30 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹84.6 per share.   Follow Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE
 

NTPC Green order 

On January 4, 2025, NTPC Green Energy informed that its subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy emerged as a successful bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by UPPCL. 
 
The tender, aimed at the "Selection of Solar Power Developers for Setting up 2000 MW ISTS-connected Solar PV Power Projects in India under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding," conducted on January 3, 2025. 

NTPC REL secured a capacity of 1000 MW at an impressive tariff of ₹2.56/kWh.
 
NTPC Green shares made a quiet debut on the stock exchanges in November 2025. The company's stock was listed at ₹111.6 apiece on the BSE, and ₹111.50 on the NSE, reflecting a premium of ₹3.33 and 3.24 per cent, respectively, over its issue price of ₹108.  ALSO READ | Force Motors share gains 4% on robust May sales; check key numbers here

About NTPC Green

NTPC Green Energy is part of NTPC’s green energy transition strategy. The company focuses on both organic and inorganic growth to achieve its target of 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by FY32.
 
NGEL participates in competitive bidding, tenders, and Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks (UMREPP), with plans to strengthen its position in the green energy sector in India and internationally.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

