HEG Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

SignatureGlobal India Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd and Kaveri Seed Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 December 2024.

HEG Ltd lost 4.58% to Rs 556.85 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

SignatureGlobal India Ltd tumbled 3.61% to Rs 1305.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33069 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25990 shares in the past one month.

Can Fin Homes Ltd crashed 3.43% to Rs 807.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44590 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16476 shares in the past one month.

Poly Medicure Ltd corrected 3.41% to Rs 2823.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10579 shares in the past one month.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd shed 3.19% to Rs 939.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6349 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4076 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

