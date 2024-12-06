Business Standard
Volumes soar at ITI Ltd counter

Volumes soar at ITI Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

ITI Ltd recorded volume of 680.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43.58 lakh shares

Asahi India Glass Ltd, HBL Power Systems Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 December 2024.

ITI Ltd recorded volume of 680.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43.58 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.22% to Rs.323.80. Volumes stood at 13.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd witnessed volume of 12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 89376 shares. The stock increased 4.94% to Rs.759.10. Volumes stood at 1.66 lakh shares in the last session.

 

HBL Power Systems Ltd recorded volume of 174.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.17 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.79% to Rs.695.15. Volumes stood at 9.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 6.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 92021 shares. The stock gained 1.32% to Rs.2,127.90. Volumes stood at 83654 shares in the last session.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd recorded volume of 77.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.98 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.76% to Rs.213.67. Volumes stood at 15.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

