Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 6.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.42% to Rs 242.87 croreNet profit of Clean Science & Technology rose 6.26% to Rs 70.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 242.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 224.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales242.87224.01 8 OPM %41.1142.26 -PBDT113.21104.48 8 PBT94.5588.70 7 NP70.0665.93 6
