Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy consolidated net profit rises 663.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy consolidated net profit rises 663.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 92.52% to Rs 1761.63 crore

Net profit of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy rose 663.01% to Rs 31.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 92.52% to Rs 1761.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 915.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1761.63915.06 93 OPM %4.852.70 -PBDT77.4818.67 315 PBT74.6714.66 409 NP31.974.19 663

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 6.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 6.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 2.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 2.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Wipro consolidated net profit rises 10.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Wipro consolidated net profit rises 10.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Pratiksha Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Pratiksha Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Escorts Kubota announces resignation of nominee director

Escorts Kubota announces resignation of nominee director

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayUGC Net 2025 June Result DateGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon