Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy consolidated net profit rises 663.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 92.52% to Rs 1761.63 croreNet profit of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy rose 663.01% to Rs 31.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 92.52% to Rs 1761.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 915.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1761.63915.06 93 OPM %4.852.70 -PBDT77.4818.67 315 PBT74.6714.66 409 NP31.974.19 663
