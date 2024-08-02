Business Standard
Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 16.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Sales rise 36.75% to Rs 162.60 crore
Net profit of Hero Housing Finance declined 16.11% to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.75% to Rs 162.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 118.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales162.60118.90 37 OPM %61.8359.08 -PBDT13.2913.47 -1 PBT7.979.50 -16 NP7.979.50 -16
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

