Sensex drops 622 pts; auto shares slides

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 622.01 points or 0.78% to 81,245.45. The Nifty 50 index fell 192.15 points or 0.77% to 24,818.75. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.55% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.18%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,669 shares rose and 2,061 shares fell. A total of 121 shares were unchanged. The frontline indices continued to trade with significant losses in mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,850 mark. Auto shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Ola Electric Mobility received 7,13,89,305 bids for shares as against 46,51,59,451 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Friday (02 August 2024). The issue was subscribed 0.15 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (02 August 2024) and it will close on Tuesday (06 August 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 72 to Rs 76 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 195 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Ceigall India received 1,83,53,739 bids for shares as against 2,23,13,663 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Friday (02 August 2024). The issue was subscribed 0.82 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (01 August 2024) and it will close on Monday (05 August 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 380 to Rs 401 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 37 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index slipped 1.95% to 25,970.15. The index fell 2.67% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Maruti Suzuki India (down 3.81%), Eicher Motors (down 3.27%), Tata Motors (down 3.15%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.7%), Bharat Forge (down 1.61%), Hero MotoCorp (down 0.59%), TVS Motor Company (down 0.54%), Apollo Tyres (down 0.31%) and Bajaj Auto (down 0.13%) declined.

On the other hand, Exide Industries (up 1.19%), Balkrishna Industries (up 0.31%) and Bosch (up 0.29%) edged higher.

Maruti Suzuki India dropped 3.81% after the company informed that its total sales declined 3.63% to 1,75,041 units in July 2024 as against 1,81,630 units sold in July 2023.

Meanwhile, the car manufacturer announced that its total production fell marginally to 1,85,641 units sold in July 2024 as compared with 1,86,654 units sold in July 2023.

Hero MotoCorp shed 0.59%. The two-wheeler major sold 370,274 units of motorcycles and scooters in June 2024, which is lower by 5.38% as compared with sales of 391,310 units recorded in June 2023.

Eicher Motors slipped 3.27% after the company reported total motorcycle sales of 67,265 units in July 2024, which is lower by 8% as compared with the same period last year.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Prataap Snacks declined 2.82% after the companys standalone net profit fell 29.73% to Rs 9.43 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 13.42 crore posted in same quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 8.61% YoY to Rs 419.12 crore in Q1 FY25.

Global Markets:

Most Asian stocks tumbled on Friday, pressured by a confluence of negative factors including a selloff in Japan, a global tech rout, and worries about the US economy.

Japanese stocks plunged for a second day on expectations of tighter monetary policy in the country.

U.S. stocks opened August significantly lower after economic data raised concerns about a slowing economy despite the Federal Reserve's restrictive monetary stance.

Weekly unemployment claims reached a near-one-year high, and US manufacturing activity contracted to an eight-month low in July due to a decline in new orders (data from Aug 1).

The tech sector's losses stemmed from underwhelming earnings reports or outlooks from industry leaders like Intel and Amazon. Investor focus now shifts to the crucial monthly jobs report, due later on Friday.

Geopolitical tensions added another layer of uncertainty. The recent Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, reportedly killing both Hamas' military and political leaders, further dampened market sentiment.

