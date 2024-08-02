Business Standard
Panatone Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 87.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Sales rise 6.75% to Rs 1.74 crore
Net Loss of Panatone Finvest reported to Rs 87.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 94.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.75% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.741.63 7 OPM %73.5671.17 -PBDT-86.58-94.02 8 PBT-86.58-94.02 8 NP-87.02-94.43 8
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

