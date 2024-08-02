EL Forge standalone net profit declines 4.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.64% to Rs 17.02 crore

Net profit of EL Forge declined 4.17% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.64% to Rs 17.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.0218.235.938.720.931.540.461.080.460.48