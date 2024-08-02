EL Forge standalone net profit declines 4.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.64% to Rs 17.02 croreNet profit of EL Forge declined 4.17% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.64% to Rs 17.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.0218.23 -7 OPM %5.938.72 -PBDT0.931.54 -40 PBT0.461.08 -57 NP0.460.48 -4
