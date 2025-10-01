Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fabtech Technologies subscribed 2.03 times

Fabtech Technologies subscribed 2.03 times

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 2.45 crore shares as against 1.20 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Fabtech Technologies received bids for 2,45,22,750 shares as against 1,20,60,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Wednesday (1 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.03 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2025 and it will close on 1 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 181 and 191 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 75 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises only of fresh issue of equity shares upto 1,20,60,000 of Rs 10 each.

 

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue, Rs 127 crore is for funding the working capital requirement, Rs 30 crore is for pursuing inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions, and balance for general corporate purposes.

Fabtech Technologies, promoted by Aasif Ahsan Khan, Hemant Mohan Anavkar and Aarif Ahsan Khan, specializes in offering turnkey engineering solutions for pharmaceuticals, biotech and healthcare companies. It covers the entire project lifecycle and focuses on three key elements: bio air, clean water, and process. It covers the entire project lifecycle and focuses on three key elements: bio air, clean water, and process. It caters to a wide range of products, from oncology drugs to over-the-counter medications.

The order book as of end July 31, 2025, stood strong at Rs 904.4187 crore, up from Rs 476.2345 crore as of end of March 2025. The order book end of March 2025 was diversified, with 17.99% of the orders from GCC countries, 38.87% from MENA, 26.85% from ECO Zone, 16.21% from SEA.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 46.45 crore and sales of Rs 326.67 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

