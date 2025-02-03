Business Standard

Delhi Assembly elections: EC bans exit polls before 6:30 pm on February 5

displaying any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media would be prohibited during the 48-hour period

Besides Delhi assembly polls, by elections to Milkipur assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh and Erode (East) from Tamil Nadu are going for elections

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission has issued a notification banning the conduct, publication or publicising of exit polls between 7.00 am to 6.30 pm on February 5 (Wednesday) when votes will be cast for the Delhi assembly and two bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The notification issued on January 22, also made it clear that under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, displaying any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media would be prohibited during the 48-hour period ending with the time fixed for the conclusion of the poll.

 

Besides Delhi assembly polls, by elections to Milkipur assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh and Erode (East) from Tamil Nadu are going for elections.

"In exercise of the powers under sub-Section (1) of Section 126A of the R.P. Act, 1951, the Election Commission, having regard to the provisions of Sub-Section (2) of the said Section, hereby notifies the period between 7.00 am to 6.30 pm on 05.02.2025 (Wednesday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicizing exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid general and bye elections, shall be prohibited," the notification reads.

"Under Section 126( 1)(b) of the R.P. Act, 1951, displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for the conclusion of the poll in connection with the aforesaid general and byeelections,"it further reads

Meanwhile, with the Delhi election less than a week away, political parties have intensified their campaigning.

On Sunday, launching a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the "AAP-DA" (disaster) government has ruined Delhi over the past eleven years. He assured the people that if the BJP comes to power in Delhi, not a single slum would be demolished, nor would any welfare schemes be discontinued.

He asserted that the AAP government should not be given another chance, as it would waste another five years in Delhi.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5 in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

The national capital is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress, and AAP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

