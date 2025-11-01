Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit declines 11.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.15% to Rs 183.14 croreNet profit of Heubach Colorants India declined 11.57% to Rs 16.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.15% to Rs 183.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 218.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales183.14218.42 -16 OPM %9.7112.78 -PBDT26.5430.49 -13 PBT21.5925.18 -14 NP16.2818.41 -12
